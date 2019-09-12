English
    Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up On Suffering From Anxiety; Says She Didn’t Know For A Long Time

    Over the last few years, the taboo of talking about mental illness has somewhat lifted. In Bollywood, Deepika Padukone made a breakthrough when she came out in the open about her depression struggles. Ever since, other B-Town celebrities have also found it easy to speak out about their own issues. Recently, Chhichhore actress Shraddha Kapoor too made a revelation about suffering from anxiety, and how she has been dealing with it. Read on.

    Shraddha Kapoor Opens Up On Anxiety Struggles

    Speaking to Pinkvilla, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her anxiety struggles. She said, "I didn't even know what was anxiety. We didn't know it since a very long time. It was just after Aashiqui where I had these physical manifestation of anxiety. There's this pain happening where there was no physiological diagnosis. We got so many tests done but there was nothing wrong with me in the doctor's report. It's bizarre because I kept thinking why I was getting that pain. Then I kept asking myself why that is happening."

    She further added, "Today, it's something that I still deal with but it has become so much better than what it was. Also, somewhere you have to embrace it. You have to accept it as part of yourself and approach it with a lot of love. That made a big difference. Whether you have anxiety or not, you always need to understand who you are or what you stand for."

    Shraddha Kapoor has had a fantastic year with her two movies, Chhichhore and Saaho, doing very well at the box office. The actress is gearing up for the release of her next film, Street Dancer 3D, which is scheduled for release early next year. She will soon start shooting for Baaghi 3, starring opposite Tiger Shroff.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 22:13 [IST]
