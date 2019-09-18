English
    Shraddha Kapoor's Reaction To Critics Bashing Prabhas's 'Saaho': Audience Is The Boss!

    Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's 'Saaho' was touted to be one of the most awaited flicks of 2019. While the film performed phenomenally well at the box office, the critics bashed the Prabhas-Shraddha starrer for its weak plot and Sujeeth's direction.

    Later in an interview, the director made a statement that the critics are judging him as if he's committed a crime. Now, Shraddha Kapoor in an interview, too opened up about the negative reviews for 'Saaho'.

    Shraddha Opens Up About The Reviews

    Shraddha Opens Up About The Reviews

    The actress told Zoom, "I'll be really honest that the Friday when the reviews were out, you know those kind of reviews you feel like okay, this film is not going to work. But what was really astonishing was the fact that the audiences were loving the film."

    The Actress Hits Back At Critics

    The Actress Hits Back At Critics

    "So I was like wait a minute, what is happening? Then I told myself that just wait and watch what happens. So one end you have these two differences and the film is ultimately doing well , it's been my highest grosser till date. So it's like I mean, how do you know what's going to connect with the audiences?"

    The Actress Reacts To Sujeeth's Statement

    The Actress Reacts To Sujeeth's Statement

    "I feel like the ultimate people, the ones who give the result is the audience. At the end of the day, they are the ones who buy a ticket and go watch your film and they are the bosses. So if they love the film then who can question anything?"

    Meanwhile, Shraddha Is Yet To Watch 'Saaho'

    Meanwhile, Shraddha Is Yet To Watch 'Saaho'

    The actress revealed, "I am yet to watch my own film but I am really grateful to people who have gone and watched the film in large numbers. The audience has given it so much love despite anything. Usually it's like maybe if the film has got bad reviews then it will not do well but there's no rule anymore."

