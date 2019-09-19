Shraddha Kapoor Says She Is On Cloud Nine, Rejoices The Success Of Saaho & Chhichhore

Shraddha Says She Is Living Her Dream

Like many other celebrities, Shraddha also likes to connect with her fans on social media. During a live chat on Instagram, she opened up about the success of her last two films. She said, "I am happy and I am very grateful and I am on cloud nine. I am very happy to be living my dream every single day and very happy to be a part of such different and exciting projects, that's my beauty secret."

Feels Good About Being Part Of Two Different Film Genres

She further continued, "Everyone at home is really happy as both my films have done really well. Playing Maya and Amrita simultaneously was very challenging, It was so nice to be a part of two different film genres and it was a great opportunity to work with Nitesh sir and super happy to be a part of the film that has a pan India appeal as well."

Saaho Was Bashed By Critics But Chhichhore Earned Raving Reviews

Although Saao, co-starring South actor Prabhas, did not earn favourable reviews from critics, audiences had a different take on the movie. Recently, Shraddha had reacted to critics' bashing Saaho for its weak plotline by saying that the audience is the boss. On the other hand, Chhichhore, helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, received raving reviews from critics and is also making big bucks at the box office.

Next On Her Work Front..

Next on her work front is Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the movie, which is going to be the third installment of ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. The film is scheduled for release on January 24, 2020.