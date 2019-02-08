English
    Shraddha Kapoor Spotted Post A Photo Shoot; Malaika Arora Smiles For The Cameras After Gym

    Shraddha Kapoor was spotted post a photo shoot in Bandra today. She waved to the cameras as she was clicked by the paparazzi. Malaika Arora was all smiles as she stepped out of her gym and got into her car after a work out session at the gym. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the airport in the early hours of Friday morning. It looked like they were heading somewhere to promote their upcoming film Gully Boy. Check out the pictures.

    Shraddha Waves To The Cameras After A Photo Shoot

    Shraddha Kapoor was at a photo shoot in Bandra today. She waved to the camera as she was clicked by the shutterbugs. Shraddha sported a quirky casual look in a lime green tank top, green cargo pants, and a denim jacket. On the professional front, Shraddha has been shooting for Remo De'Souza's dance film ‘3'. She will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. It is the third installment of Any Body Can Dance.

    Malaika Is All Smiles After A Work Out Session

    We all know that Malaika Arora is a fitness freak. Today, Malaika was all smiles as she got into her car after sweating it out at the gym. She was rocking her gym look which was a grey stripped hoodie, and printed grey track pants. A few days earlier, Malaika and her rumored boyfriend Arjun Kapoor were seen at Gauri Khan's dinner party along with Amrita Arora, Karishma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and others.

    Ranveer Spotted In An All Red Ensemble At The Airport

    Ranveer Singh is all set for the release of Gully Boy which might just be the most awaited Bollywood film this year. Early on Friday morning, Ranveer was seen jetting off somewhere in a red hoodie and matching pants, teamed with white sneakers. He was probably heading somewhere for Gully Boy promotions.

    Alia Bhatt Airport Look Is Totally Cool

    Alia Bhatt joined Ranveer at the airport during the early hours of Friday morning. She looked cool in a black cropped zip up jacket and matching sweatpants. She carried a red hand bacg and completed her look with a pair of retro sunglasses. Gully Boy is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th.

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 21:24 [IST]
