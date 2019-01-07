 »   »   »  It's Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan For ABCD 3! The Movie To Be Renamed As Street Dancer?

Shraddha Kapoor Gets Confirmed For ABCD 3!

Since Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez could not give their dates to ABCD 3 as they were busy with other movies, the film-makers zeroed in on Shraddha Kapoor and now she'll be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming dance franchise.

Shraddha Kapoor Is Happy & Excited!

"I'm excited to reunite with Remo sir, Prabhudehva sir and Varun after ABCD 2. This was made possible by Bhushanji who brought us back and believed in this amazing story. It is going to be a lot of hard work for everyone involved but we are all pumped up," said Shraddha Kapoor in a statement.

Nora Fatehi Had Thrown Her Hat Into The Ring Too!

Just when Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez could not give their dates, Nora Fatehi threw her hat into the ring for ABCD 3 and had a chat with Remo D'souza. A source said to Deccan Chronicle, "Nora had a meeting with the makers of the film and the producers and the director are convinced about her dancing skills. Now they need to see the dates of the bigger stars, and if either Shraddha or Jacqueline will not be able to spare dates, Nora may make it to the film by sheer dancing skills." However, the role finally went to Shraddha Kapoor.

ABCD 3 To Be Renamed As Street Dancer?

The source further commented, "Also the film-makers are considering naming the film as Street Dancer as opposed to looking at ABCD3 as a name of the film."