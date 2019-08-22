Saaho: Shraddha Says, Like Priyanka, She Is Among Few Female Actors To Play A Cop

Shraddha Kapoor, who has essayed the role of a cop in Saaho, expressed her feelings on taking up the role. She, reportedly, stated that she has now become one of the few female actors to have played the role of a cop.

During an interview, she was questioned why female actors have not had the opportunity to play cop roles, while almost all top male actors have done it.

Shraddha said, "Yes, that's true, but I feel that things are changing now. Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) is among the few actresses, who have played a cop before, and now I am doing it. Of course, everyone from character actors like Iftikhar and Jagdish Raj to mainstream actors like Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have played police officers and have been accepted in different cop avatars. But, women are getting there, too. I was happy that the director envisioned me to play a crime branch officer."

Talking about Saaho, apart from Shraddha, the movie stars Prabhas in the lead role. It is being said that the movie's satellite rights were sold for an enormous Rs 350 crore.

Prabhas has been travelling from one city to another for promotional activities. An extravagant pre-release event for Saaho was held at Ramoji Film City. During the event, a 70-foot tall cutout of Prabhas's made headlines.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho has been making headlines ever since it went on floors. The film brought together several prominent Bollywood actors, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi, to appeal to the audience.

Sahoo has Sabu Cyril and cinematographer Madhie on board too. The film's action sequences are also high on expectations as international stuntman Kenny Bates is also on board.