Shraddha on Saaho: Had A Coach To Help Me With Dialogue Delivery In Telugu

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been lately busy with the promotions of two of her upcoming movies, says she was unfazed with all the promotional activities. One cannot help but see how she is juggling the promotional activities, with 'Saaho' releasing a week before Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore'.

When she was asked about her changeover from an urban glam-girl to a crime branch cop in 'Saaho', she said "It's the first time I am playing a cop. An officer is in charge of the citizens, and it's a privilege. It is tapping into my moral side. Amritha inspired me to be the right person and do the right thing."

Before she met Prabhas, she said she expected that he would gain special attention because of all the fame he garnered for 'Baahubali'. But she was happy to see him greeting her on the first day of the shoot. Shraddha stated that she was never intimidated by Prabhas. "He is extremely warm and welcoming and immediately put me at ease. He is also quite comfortable with Hindi and helped me with some Telugu lines," she said, adding that everyone on the sets helped her and made her feel at home.

When the actress was asked about how she managed the dialogues in Telugu, she said it was tough but not undoable. She said she had even stayed awake at nights trying to learn the dialogues. Shraddha also said that a coach helped her get the dialogues right.

The Stree star will be playing the lead opposite Prabhas, who is essaying the protagonist in Saaho and in the trailer, the Baahubali star is seen acing reckless stunts. There has been much talk about the stunts in the film with many hailing it to be on par with Hollywood.

Shraddha was in the news earlier when she got emotional and broke down in front of the crew during the trailer release of the movie. 'Saaho' has roped in several Bollywood actors, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi, to appeal to the audience.