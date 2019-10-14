Shree Saini, Indian-Origin Miss World America 2019 Contestant Falls Off Stage; Rushed To ICU

Shree Saini, an Indian-American contestant at the on-going Miss World America Pageant 2019 fell off the stairs and sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit. A WhatsApp message that is being circulated in various media groups reads, "Indian - American Miss India USA *Shree Saini* got injured during Miss World America competition..She fell down during competition....She is in ICU Now....pray for her". (sic)

In the pictures, we can see the paramedics treating her. For the uninitiated, Shree is a Punjab-born Indo-American who has titles of Miss India Worldwide 2018 and Miss India USA 2017 to her credit. She appears to be in immense pain in the pictures.

Tribune reports that Shree is a heart patient and was fitted with a pacemaker when she was only 12 years old. Shree was told by her doctors that she could never dance. "I am fortunate to be selected as Miss World Washington to compete for Miss World America title, preliminary to the Miss World competition. I made to Top 5 Talent for Miss World America. When I was five, I told my preschool class teacher Mamta Dasaur in Ludhiana that I wanted to be Miss World and today with great humility I am looking to serve as Miss World America," she was quoted as saying by the Tribune.

Shree is one of the contestants at the Miss World America 2019 pageant that is currently happening at the Hotel New Orleans in Las Vegas. The winner gets a chance to represent the US at Miss World 2019 in London, which is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2019.

We wish Shree a speedy recovery and hope she's back on her feet in no time!