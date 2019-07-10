English
    Shruti Haasan On Being Called 'Fat': It Really Hurts

    In her latest interview with Deccan Chronicle, Shruti Haasan opens about her next Bollywood project and facing bodyshaming. Shruti Haasan was last seen in Behen Hogi Teri. When asked about her next Bollywood film, she was quoted as saying, "The reality is that right now, I have taken a break for a year. Maybe I will slowly tap into Bollywood, because right now I am doing other things. Currently, I am focused on the films that I am doing in Tamil and Telugu, and music. If something interesting comes up in Bollywood, then I will definitely do it."

    In the same interview, Shruti Haasan also revealed that she's also getting offers from the digital space but she chose to turn them down. "I have to be convinced before I jump into it. I think the digital space is transforming; I want to understand the value of that. I see the obsession that people have with different seasons and that's amazing, and I believe it is worth exploring."

    Speaking of criticism on her social media pages, Shruti Haasan says she has been fat-shamed but she has overcome it and now, hardly pays any attention to negativity.

    She says, "Honestly, I have not been mocked down recently, but there are a lot of people who say 'oh she is getting married', 'she has become fat', all of this. At that point, it really hurts, because I knew I had health issues."

    "I knew that I have never ever taken enough time in 10 years to take care of myself, and every human being deserves that. I needed some love and silence and self-introspection to really be me."

    Shruti Haasan also concluded by saying that she has gotten a lot of criticism and it doesn't bother her anymore. Kudos to Ms Haasan!

