Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan First Look: Ayushmann Khurrana Is On The Run!

After playing a man suffering from premature balding in his last film, 'Bala', Ayushmann Khurrana is back in yet another interesting avatar in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. Today, the makers unveiled the first look poster of this film which is a sequel to 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

While the first film dealt with the topic of erectile dysfunction, 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' has Ayushmann essaying the role of a homosexual. Actor Jitendra Kumar of 'The Viral Fever' fame is playing his love interest in the film.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Twitter page to release the first poster and captioned it as, "Bhaagte Bhagate aa rahe hain hum, #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan - Releasing on 21st FEB 2020." (sic)

The poster features the 'Dream Girl' actor running on a street with several brides and grooms running behind and alongside him.

Meanwhile, the makers have also changed the release date of this film. Earlier slated to release in March, 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will now hit the big screens on February 21, 2020.

Speaking about the change in release date, producer Aanand L Rai said in an official statement, "It's a complete family film and we want to meet the audience soon. We have now decided to release the film in the month of February, which is also the month of love."

Written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya, 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan' also brings back together the 'Badhaai Ho' pair, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta on the celluloid.

