Shweta Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan ARGUE Over Salman Khan! Will It ANGER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Shweta Calls Salman Her Teenage Crush

Just like many of us, Salman Khan was first crush of Shweta Bachchan. Credit goes to Salman's film, Maine Pyar Kiya.

Do you think this particular segment will piss Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? After all, Salman would be the last person, about whom Aishwarya would like her family to talk about in public or national television.

Abhishek Cuts In & Calls Aamir Her Teenage Crush

While Shweta kept saying that Salman was her first teenage crush, Abhishek was adamant that it was Aamir, for whom his ‘Shweta Di' was left swooning over.

Abhishek also revealed that later, Aamir used to write letters to Shweta on her birthdays.

Shweta Calls Salman ‘The Hottest’

When Shweta Bachchan was asked to rank the actor according to hotness level, Shweta Bachchan put Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan in the top spot!

Abhishek & Shweta Pull Each Other Legs

Abhishek & Shweta also revealed who holds a special place in their parents' hearts and Shweta revealed that her mom's eyes light up when Abhishek walks into the room.

Whereas, Abhishek revealed if his ‘Shweta Di' is Dad's most favourite member in the family and her opinion matters to him the most!

Abhishek Also Talked About Doing Second Lead Role

Speaking of the same, Abhishek said, "It is heart-breaking to any actor who has been centre stage to be shadowed by another actor in the lead. The industry is a brutal place.

I don't think anyone is entitled to say that I am who I am so I deserve this. No, you have to earn it. Moving from centre to left is heart-breaking but you have to use that hurt to inspire yourself to get back into the centre again."

Abhishek On Taking A Sabbatical Before Manmarziyaan

"It's tricky Karan. I don't think it was the pressure of what was happening. Rather it was more about my approach towards my work which I thought was incorrect. I was becoming very complacent and comfortable."

He Further Added..

"To call a spade a spade, I was part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky dory. I had no pressure on me because I was standing behind somebody else who takes all the pressure.

I was making lots of money and so were those films. It became very easy. I didn't come to industry to stand behind anyone," added Abhishek.

