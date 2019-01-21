English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shweta Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan ARGUE Over Salman Khan! Will It ANGER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

    By
    |

    The latest episode of Koffee With Karan featuring the coolest siblings duo, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan was every bit entertaining. And this time, Shweta stole the show with her sassy and fearless replies. From speaking about Jaya Bachchan's 'issue' with the paparazzi to spiking secrets about the Bachchans, Shweta was just set the couch on fire! Interestingly, during the rapid fire round, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan was seen arguing over Salman Khan and we wonder if it went well with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.. Here's what happened..

    Shweta Calls Salman Her Teenage Crush

    Just like many of us, Salman Khan was first crush of Shweta Bachchan. Credit goes to Salman's film, Maine Pyar Kiya.

    Do you think this particular segment will piss Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? After all, Salman would be the last person, about whom Aishwarya would like her family to talk about in public or national television.

    Abhishek Cuts In & Calls Aamir Her Teenage Crush

    While Shweta kept saying that Salman was her first teenage crush, Abhishek was adamant that it was Aamir, for whom his ‘Shweta Di' was left swooning over.

    Abhishek also revealed that later, Aamir used to write letters to Shweta on her birthdays.

    Shweta Calls Salman ‘The Hottest’

    When Shweta Bachchan was asked to rank the actor according to hotness level, Shweta Bachchan put Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex-boyfriend, Salman Khan in the top spot!

    Abhishek & Shweta Pull Each Other Legs

    Abhishek & Shweta also revealed who holds a special place in their parents' hearts and Shweta revealed that her mom's eyes light up when Abhishek walks into the room.

    Whereas, Abhishek revealed if his ‘Shweta Di' is Dad's most favourite member in the family and her opinion matters to him the most!

    Abhishek Also Talked About Doing Second Lead Role

    Speaking of the same, Abhishek said, "It is heart-breaking to any actor who has been centre stage to be shadowed by another actor in the lead. The industry is a brutal place.

    I don't think anyone is entitled to say that I am who I am so I deserve this. No, you have to earn it. Moving from centre to left is heart-breaking but you have to use that hurt to inspire yourself to get back into the centre again."

    Abhishek On Taking A Sabbatical Before Manmarziyaan

    "It's tricky Karan. I don't think it was the pressure of what was happening. Rather it was more about my approach towards my work which I thought was incorrect. I was becoming very complacent and comfortable."

    He Further Added..

    "To call a spade a spade, I was part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky dory. I had no pressure on me because I was standing behind somebody else who takes all the pressure.

    I was making lots of money and so were those films. It became very easy. I didn't come to industry to stand behind anyone," added Abhishek.

    What do you think about the entire episode? Do let us know in the comments section below!

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue