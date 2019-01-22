Shweta Bachchan Doesn’t Want Navya Naveli Nanda To Enter Bollywood Because Of Abhishek Bachchan!

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has always been outspoken about her views and opinions. Recently, the Bachchan daughter appeared at Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan and set the couch on fire. When Shweta was asked by Karan if Abhishek's career is the reason why she prefers to keep Navya away from the celluloid, she replied, "Absolutely yes! I'm on Instagram and I follow my brother and know the hate he gets."

"Whether you like him as an actor or not, it will bother to me as a sister. I hated it.. it gave me sleepless nights and I don't want yet another member of my family to be in this business for selfish reasons. Firstly, I don't know what Navya's talent is. Just because she is related to some famous people, doesn't mean she has what she takes."

Later, Shweta also revealed how much she was impressed with Abhishek Bachchan's job in Manmarziyaan. She also revealed that she went to watch Manmarziyaan with her dad, Amitabh Bachchan and when the movie ended, she saw him getting teary-eyed because he was so touched with his son's performance.

Shweta also revealed that unlike Amitabh Bachchan, her mom Jaya Bachchan, was quite sceptical about watching Manmarziyaan as she felt, she might end up criticising Abhishek if she didn't like the film.

Shweta also talked about her teenage crush and it was none other than Salman Khan. While Shweta kept saying that Salman was her first teenage crush, Abhishek was adamant that it was Aamir, for whom his 'Shweta Di' swooned over. Abhishek also revealed that later, Aamir used to write letters to Shweta on her birthdays.

Abhishek & Shweta also revealed who holds a special place in their parents' hearts and Shweta revealed that her mom's eyes light up when Abhishek walks into the room. Whereas, Abhishek revealed 'Shweta Di' is Dad's most favourite member in the family and her opinion matters to him the most.