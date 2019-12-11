Shweta Bachchan Recreates Dad Big B's Jumma Chumma Look With Sidharth Malhotra & It's A Blockbuster!
Remember Amitabh Bachchan dancing to 'Jumma Chumma' with Kimi Katkar in the film 'Hum'? The track was a huge blockbuster and continues to remain a must-play at every party. Recently, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda recreated her dad's iconic look from that song for a Bollywood-themed party.
Later, she shared some pictures from her 'Big B' avatar on her social media page. Check it out here.
Shweta Bachchan Is 'The New Age' Big B
Styled by the main man himself, Shweta shared this picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "Reppin' my main man. TIGERRRR 🐯#jummachummadede styled by - @amitabhbachchan ♥️."
Sidharth-Shweta's Twinning Act
Shweta was seen twinning with Sidharth Malhotra who posted this click with a caption that read, "Make way for two of the biggest Big B fans🕺💃 About last night, twinning with @ShwetaBachchan 😎 Happy birthday @bindraamritpal, Big love! #90sThemeParty."
One More From The Bash
The 'Marjaavaan' actor was seen sharing a fun moment with Shweta. The latter shared this picture and wrote, "What's better than 1 TIGER? Two TIGERS !! No one I rather twin with than you @sidmalhotra #jummachummadede."
Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Go The DDLJ Way
The Bollywood couple dressed up as Raj and Simran from 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayege'. Neha captioned the picture, "Recreating #Raj ❤️ and #Simran 🦜 from #dilwaledulhanialejayenge ... all for the love of @bindraamritpal ..."
Janhvi Kapoor's 'Chandni' Moment
The 'Dhadak' actress nailed her mother Sridevi's iconic 'Chandni' look by dressing up in a chiffon yellow saree. She is seen here posing with director Shashank Khaitan.
