Shweta Bachchan Says Abhishek Bachchan Is SCARED Of His Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Why Did Shweta Say So?

It all happened during the rapid fire round, when Karan Johar asked Abhishek Bachchan, who he is more scared of - his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or his mother Jaya Bachchan?

Abhishek Said ‘Mom’ But..

Abhishek was quiet quick to answer that he is more scared of his mom. However, Shweta interrupted and said Abhishek is more scared of his wife. To which he replied by saying, "It's my rapid fire, be quiet!"

Here’s How Fans Reacted To Their Cute Banter

Visa_ka8@Visha008: No wonder aish chose him.. he has a cute persona .. @juniorbachchan [sic]

Simi Brahma @simi_tweets: Yayyyyy so excited to see @juniorbachchan 😍 One of the wittiest men in the industry ❤ @karanjohar [sic]

Fans Arte Pretty Excited For Their Episode

A bhishek~Aishwarya. 💞 @IshitaRay11: "It'll be an amazing episode. I won't miss it for the world! ❤️🙌 @earth2angel @juniorbachchan." [sic]

🌌Komal 🌌 @Komal_B94: "Yassss!!!!! 🆎 & Big sis will be fun to watch😍😍😘😘." [sic]