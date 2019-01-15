English
    Shweta Bachchan Says Abhishek Bachchan Is SCARED Of His Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

    Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are one of the coolest sibling pairs of the B-town. Abhishek has always been vocal about his bond with Shweta Bachchan and same thing applies to the latter as well. In the latest preview of Koffee With Karan's upcoming episode featuring Abhishek & Shweta, the latter can be seen pulling her brother's leg and went on to say that Abhishek is scared of his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Here's what happened..

    Why Did Shweta Say So?

    It all happened during the rapid fire round, when Karan Johar asked Abhishek Bachchan, who he is more scared of - his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or his mother Jaya Bachchan?

    Abhishek Bachchan reveals in Koffee With Karan; he is scared of this person & not Wife! | FilmiBeat
    Abhishek Said ‘Mom’ But..

    Abhishek was quiet quick to answer that he is more scared of his mom. However, Shweta interrupted and said Abhishek is more scared of his wife. To which he replied by saying, "It's my rapid fire, be quiet!"

    Here’s How Fans Reacted To Their Cute Banter

    Visa_ka8@Visha008: No wonder aish chose him.. he has a cute persona .. @juniorbachchan [sic]

    Simi Brahma @simi_tweets: Yayyyyy so excited to see @juniorbachchan 😍 One of the wittiest men in the industry ❤ @karanjohar [sic]

    Fans Arte Pretty Excited For Their Episode

    A bhishek~Aishwarya. 💞 @IshitaRay11: "It'll be an amazing episode. I won't miss it for the world! ❤️🙌 @earth2angel @juniorbachchan." [sic]

    🌌Komal 🌌 @Komal_B94: "Yassss!!!!! 🆎 & Big sis will be fun to watch😍😍😘😘." [sic]

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
