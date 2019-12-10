Shweta Basu Prasad Ends Marriage With Rohit Mittal; Thanks Him For 'Irreplaceable' Memories

Shweta Basu Prasad & Rohit Mittal Have Mutually Decided To Part Ways

Shweta began her note by writing, "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision few months ago in each other's best interest, as individuals."

She Thanked Rohit For The Irreplaceable Memories

She further added, "Not every book is supposed to be read cover to cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, or one can't read, some things are just best left unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the irreplaceable memories and always inspiring me. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader."

Shweta & Rohit Tied The Knot In 2018

After dating for four years, Shweta and Rohit got married as per Hindu traditions on December 13, 2018 in Pune in the presence of family and close friends. Reportedly, they first met during work and it was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who played cupid for them.

Speaking About Work

Shweta was last seen in a pivotal role in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Tashkent Files'. Before this, she starred in Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The actress also played the female lead in Star Plus' popular TV historical show, 'Chandra Nandini'.