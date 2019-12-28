Siddhant Chaturvedi Is Excited To Work With Deepika Padukone: ‘Will Learn A Lot From Her'

Siddhant Chaturvedi has made people take notice of him in his debut movie Gully Boy. The actor has received many film offers, and has even signed two already. One of those is a Shakun Batra directorial, starring opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant is super excited about getting to work with Deepika, and says that he will learn a lot from her.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Siddhant opened up about getting to work with Deepika. He said, "I am a huge fan of her. She is beautiful, talented and an amazing person, so I am going to learn a lot from her. On screen, it will be whatever the script demands. I am expecting something quite intense."

Siddhant also shared that while he received many offers after Gully Boy, he was waiting for a film like this. "I heard it and instantly wanted to sign on," he said.

Shakun has said that the film is going to be a relationship drama where the characters find themselves in a morally ambiguous zone. The film is being produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Earlier Siddhant had taken to Twitter to share the news, and he also expressed his excitement about working with Ananya, whom he called his 'to-be best friend with an infectious charm'.

Another film that Siddhant has signed is Bunty Aur Babli 2, in which he will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and newcomer Sharvari.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ananya Panday To Star In Shakun Batra's Romantic Drama!

ALSO READ: CAA: Siddhant Chaturvedi Says Voice Of Youth Should Not Be Suppressed