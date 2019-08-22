'Gully Boy' Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Fanboy Moment After Meeting Superstar Allu Arjun!

Siddhant Chaturvedi, the MC Sher of Bollywood who is the voice of the youth for his inspirational career journey, also looks upto a celebrity and that's non-other than actor Allu Arjun. The actor recently had a fanboy moment when he met the Telugu superstar for the first time.

Siddhant later took to his Instagram page to share his happiness with his fans and posted a picture with a caption that read, "Lover also! Fighter also! @alluarjunonline ❤ #FanMoment 🕺Can't wait for his next #AlaVaikunthapuramLo."

Well, the caption itself shows that the actor has high regards for the Telugu actor. Also we must mention that this candid click is definitely all things cute!

Well, it's not just Siddhant, but also Allu Arjun who has really kind words for the actor. On knowing that Siddhant admires him a lot, the actor had shared earlier, "It was a pleasant surprise when he said that because I liked his work in 'Gully Boy' a lot. Of late, I haven't seen anybody who has so much swag and who has done such a wonderful job in their first film. From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for his future endeavours and I hope to meet him, someday."

No doubt that Siddhant was so elated to meet Allu Arjun as he already received a huge token of appreciation for his commendable work in 'Gully Boy' before their meet up.

The 'Gully Boy' actor recently graced the cover of two leading magazines. Later, he treated his fans with stylish pictures where he donned each and every look with an ace. Not just that, he even recently visisted a prestigious college for an event and there, the national crush had the girls proposing him and swooning over him, at the same time!

After receiving humongous appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals How Zoya Akhtar Discovered Him