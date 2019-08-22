English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    'Gully Boy' Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Fanboy Moment After Meeting Superstar Allu Arjun!

    By
    |

    Siddhant Chaturvedi, the MC Sher of Bollywood who is the voice of the youth for his inspirational career journey, also looks upto a celebrity and that's non-other than actor Allu Arjun. The actor recently had a fanboy moment when he met the Telugu superstar for the first time.

    Siddhant later took to his Instagram page to share his happiness with his fans and posted a picture with a caption that read, "Lover also! Fighter also! @alluarjunonline ❤ #FanMoment 🕺Can't wait for his next #AlaVaikunthapuramLo."

    siddhant

    Well, the caption itself shows that the actor has high regards for the Telugu actor. Also we must mention that this candid click is definitely all things cute!

    Well, it's not just Siddhant, but also Allu Arjun who has really kind words for the actor. On knowing that Siddhant admires him a lot, the actor had shared earlier, "It was a pleasant surprise when he said that because I liked his work in 'Gully Boy' a lot. Of late, I haven't seen anybody who has so much swag and who has done such a wonderful job in their first film. From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for his future endeavours and I hope to meet him, someday."

    No doubt that Siddhant was so elated to meet Allu Arjun as he already received a huge token of appreciation for his commendable work in 'Gully Boy' before their meet up.

    The 'Gully Boy' actor recently graced the cover of two leading magazines. Later, he treated his fans with stylish pictures where he donned each and every look with an ace. Not just that, he even recently visisted a prestigious college for an event and there, the national crush had the girls proposing him and swooning over him, at the same time!

    After receiving humongous appreciation for his character MC Sher, Siddhant Chaturvedi is flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.

    Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals How Zoya Akhtar Discovered Him

    More SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI News

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue