Siddhant Chaturvedi On Gully Boy's Oscar Entry: Words Cannot Express My Happiness

Siddhant Chaturvedi who made heads turn with his impactful in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer, 'Gully Boy' is on cloud nine after his film was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars 2020.

The actor who played MC Sher, a character that won millions of hearts has a moment to celebrate as his debut film has gone global with Oscar nominations.

Expressing his gratitude, Siddhant shared, "It is a big moment for me with back to back developments with 'Inside Edge' which was nominated for the Emmys last year and now 'Gully Boy' which has been nominated as India's official entry for the 92nd Annual Oscar Academy Awards. I'm grateful for the opportunity given to me and a very special thanks to Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and the entire team of Gully Boy. Words cannot express my happiness, thank you, everyone, for the love and appreciation! Aapne Time Aagaya!!!"

Within months of the movie's release, Siddhant has emerged as an out and about boy crush who has not only got every other girl vying for his attention but possesses all the attributes of being the next Bollywood heartthrob.

Getting all the fan-loving the actor was seen on the magazine cover of two leading magazines and his stunning persona and aura stole hearts everywhere.

Rising to fame with Gully Boy, Siddhant had also proven his talent in Excel Entertainment's 'Inside Edge'. The actor will be returning to the franchise with 'Inside Edge 2'.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Are ECSTATIC About Gully Boy's Oscar Entry; 'Making A Mark On World Stage'