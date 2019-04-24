English
    Siddharth Makes A SHOCKING Statement Against Akshay Kumar Post His Viral Video With PM Narendra Modi

    By Lekhaka
    |

    It seems Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth has taken a sly dig at Akshay Kumar via his recent tweet. The actor took to his micro-blogging account and wrote, "#akshaykumar is very underrated as a villain." It might appear as a general tweet but fans feel his tweet was a dig at Akshay Kumar owing to his recent video, wherein he's seen interacting with PM Narendra Modi. Here's how netizens reacted to it..

    Suneo @SuneoSir

    "I Think U Said This After Watching Interview with Modi right." [sic]

    avinash tejaswi @rockeravi

    "Whoever appears with Modi is a villian for you? This level of hate is not good. I don't support Modi, but what did akshay do here? Spewing venom is it? I suggest you to consult a psychiatrist man or get into spirituality. Slowly come out of cynical approach and spread love." [sic]

    Chowkidar_Das_Babu @post2sanjeev

    "And you are very overrated as a hero...@akshaykumar is my hero...he will b my hero even if he interview @RahulGandhi." [sic]

    Akash Lakshmanan @AkashLakshmanan

    "I have a huge respect for you @Actor_Siddharth! Please don't politicize everything! @akshaykumar is great actor and all his work should be taken from acting POV." [sic]

    Srinivash Reddy @iamsrinivash

    "Baseless actor don't know the meaning of cinema how come u call ur self a actor when u can't respect others co actors." [sic]

    We wonder how would Akshay Kumar react to this tweet of Siddharth.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
