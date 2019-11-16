    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sidharth Malhotra Brings Back The Mass Hero Phenomenon With Marjaavaan

      By Lekhaka
      |

      In an era of urban high-concept content driver films', the massy audience have certainly been left out. There has certainly been a demand for such films' and Sidharth Malhotra with his latest outing Marjaavaan has given the mass audience a pot boiler masala entertainer which they have been eagerly waiting to see on the silver screen.

      Marjaavaan has certainly proved that massy entertainers are still in demand and there is a hungry audience for it. The movie has taken a good opening on Friday and the audience in the massy belts have thoroughly enjoyed it.

      sidharth malhotra

      Be it Sidharth's action or his one liners in the film or his chemistry with Tara Sutaria - the audience has enjoyed every bit of his performance as the massy hero.

      The actor visited the Gaitey theatre in Mumbai to gauge the response of the audience and was happy to see them enjoy the film.

      What's also interesting is that Sidharth is the only actor from his generation to cater to the massy audience post Ek Villain and Brothers.

      Marjaavaan is expected to growth with the fantastic word of mouth.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
