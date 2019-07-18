English
    WAIT WHAT! Sidharth Malhotra Failed Class 9 Because Of This SHOCKING Reason

    By
    |

    Sidharth Malhotra's good looks never fail to make the ladies go weak in the knees. But there was a time when it was quite the reverse for the handsome actor.

    Recently when the actor came on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his upcoming film, 'Jabariya Jodi' along with his co-star Parineeti Chopra, he spilled some secrets; one of which included how he flunked his Class 9 exams because of this shocking reason.

    Sidharth Malhotra Flunked Class 9 Due To Girls

    Sidharth confirmed that he had actually flunked Class 9 and revealing the reason, he said, "Yes, my attention was diverted by girls. But this (the failure) turned out to be a positive thing in my life as I was eventually moved to a co-ed school where I learned better. And I passed my 10th and 11th grade with good grades."

    Meanwhile, Parineeti Would Like To Kidnap Saif Ali Khan

    The plot of 'Jabariya Jodi' revolves around 'kidnapping of grooms' to avoid dowry. When Sidharth and Parineeti were asked who they would kidnap if given a chance, they had rather interesting responses. Parineeti Chopra instantly replied, "Saif Ali Khan... I have even told Kareena Kapoor how much I admire Saif." On the other hand, Sid said he would kidnap Saif-Kareena's little munchkin, Taimur.

    Speaking About The Concept Of Jabariya Jodi

    Sidharth had earlier said in a TOI interview, "I had read about it online and discovered that 100-plus FIRs have been filed so far in groom-kidnapping cases. It's true that to avoid dowry, men are forced to get married at gunpoint. Our writer (Sanjeev K Jha) and director (Prashant Singh) are from the state (Bihar), so they have taken facts and fictionalized them to make an entertaining love story. It's an interesting cocktail and I was drawn to this endearing character."

    Why Sidharth Malhotra Was Cast In This Film

    "I wanted to make this film in a bigger set-up and so we needed big stars. It was the producer who suggested Sidharth's name. I felt we should explore him in a different avatar. He loved the story and agreed immediately. He wanted to do something new, he wanted to break the mould. I knew I could surprise people with Sidharth and we started working on getting his body language, diction right. He has really worked hard," director Prashant Singh revealed in an interview.

    Jabariya Jodi: Sidharth Malhotra's Character Is Based On This Man From Bihar?

    Read more about: sidharth malhotra
