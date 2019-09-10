Sidharth Malhotra On His Link-Up Rumours With Tara Sutaria & Kiara Advani: Want Only Audience’s Love

Sidharth Malhotra is considered a Bollywood heartthrob by many. It is for this reason that his fans love to play cupid and link him up with his female co-stars. Recently, there were rumours doing the rounds that Sidharth is dating Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria. At the same time, another rumour in the Bollywood grapevine was that he is dating Kiara Advani.

In a chat with Filmfare, Sidharth put these rumours to rest and stated that the only love he is longing for, in his life right now, is that of his audiences.

Sidharth told Filmfare, "These are just jabariya rumours. That's the only answer I can give. I'm devoted to my work and every aspect of it. I don't miss love in my life because I'm totally passionate about and consumed by films. I'm in that phase of my life, where films require most of my energy. Maybe, subconsciously I've blocked love. I'm longing for the audience's love. That's the only love I want. There's an audience, which has loved me so far no matter what. Now, I want a larger audience to love me for years to come."

After being seen in Jabariya Jodi opposite Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth is shooting for his next film, a biopic on Kargil hero and Param Vir Chakra awardee, Captain Vikram Batra. The film is titled Shershaah, and it stars Kiara Advani opposite Sidharth. It is being directed by Vishnu Vardhan, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

However, the next film of Sidharth's to hit the theatre is Marjaavaan, which also stars Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and is going to hit theatres on November 8, 2019.

