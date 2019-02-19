Sidharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra Snapped At A Popular Club; Sanya Malhotra’c Chic Look

Sid & Parineet Head To Dinner

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra headed to a popular club for dinner to beat Monday blues tonight. Sidharth sported a casual look in a black hoodie with white sleeves and he teamed it with black sweatpants. Parineeti, on the other hand, looked very pretty in a stripped off shoulder top which she wore with a black full length skirt with a thigh high slit. She carried a deep red Gucci back pack with her.

Sanya Malhotra's Chic Monday Night Look

Sanya Malhotra of the Badhaai Ho fame, turned up the chic on Monday night when she stepped out in a brown satin shirt with a black tie front, and she sported it with a pair of black denims and black stilettos. Sanya will next be seen in the film Photograph, directed by Ritesh Batra. She will be starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. The movie had its premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival along with Gully Boy.

Sisters' Night Out For Malaika And Amrita

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora headed out for dinner on Monday night. Malaika looked pretty in a stripped navy blue midi dress with a turtleneck and had tied up her hair in a top knot. Amrita, on the other hand, opted for a floral printed black mini dress which she sported with a pair of black combat boots.

Isabella Kaif Spotted

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabella Kaif was also snapped going to the popular club in Juhu on Monday night. She looked radiant, dress in white and her hair let free.