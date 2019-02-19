Sidharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra Snapped At A Popular Club; Sanya Malhotra’c Chic Look
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra decided to beat Monday blues by heading to a popular club for dinner. Sanya Malhotra of Badhaai Ho fame looked chic in her 'night in the city' avatar. Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora have a sisters' night out. Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabella Kaif snapped going to a popular club in Juhu. Check out all the celebs pictures!
Sid & Parineet Head To Dinner
Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra headed to a popular club for dinner to beat Monday blues tonight. Sidharth sported a casual look in a black hoodie with white sleeves and he teamed it with black sweatpants. Parineeti, on the other hand, looked very pretty in a stripped off shoulder top which she wore with a black full length skirt with a thigh high slit. She carried a deep red Gucci back pack with her.
Sanya Malhotra's Chic Monday Night Look
Sanya Malhotra of the Badhaai Ho fame, turned up the chic on Monday night when she stepped out in a brown satin shirt with a black tie front, and she sported it with a pair of black denims and black stilettos. Sanya will next be seen in the film Photograph, directed by Ritesh Batra. She will be starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the movie. The movie had its premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival along with Gully Boy.
Sisters' Night Out For Malaika And Amrita
Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora headed out for dinner on Monday night. Malaika looked pretty in a stripped navy blue midi dress with a turtleneck and had tied up her hair in a top knot. Amrita, on the other hand, opted for a floral printed black mini dress which she sported with a pair of black combat boots.
Isabella Kaif Spotted
Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabella Kaif was also snapped going to the popular club in Juhu on Monday night. She looked radiant, dress in white and her hair let free.
