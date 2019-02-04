English
    Sidharth Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE On Breaking Up With Alia Bhatt; Reveals What Exactly Went Wrong

    The latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur was one super entertaining episode. The duo spilled many beans, while gracing the couch and talked about everything related to their personal and professional life. We all know that Sidharth Malhotra was in a serious relationship with Alia Bhatt but after dating for a couple of years, things didn't work well between them and they ended up parting ways. Currently, Alia is with Ranbir Kapoor, while Sidharth claims to be single. At the chat show, Sidharth broke silence on his break-up with Alia and revealed what exactly went wrong..

    Sid On His Break-up With Alia

    "We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil. I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history"

    What Went Wrong?

    Speaking of the reason, he said, "There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

    Sidharth On Dating Jacqueline

    "Jacqueline is wonderful. I always have fun when I am hanging out with her. Jackie and I really bonded when we were doing A Gentleman. But we were never dating. We just enjoy being friends and hanging out. we have lots in common. She's crazy, she's always happy."

    Sidharth On Dating Kiara

    Rumours are also rife that Sid is dating Kiara. When asked about the same, he said, "The amount of rumours I have had in the tabloids, I'm having lesser fun in real life. I wish they were true. Kiara is lovely. We are going to work together in future. But I'm single."

    Sid On Facing Failures

    "I just become quiet and aggressive. For me, I have come pretty far from where I grew up. So if I didn't have the drive and the aggression, I wouldn't have made it because there are millions of kids just like us who want to become leading actors.

    So my first reaction to something that I can't get is aggression. Like kyun nahi (why not)?"

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 0:01 [IST]
