    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Malhotra Recalls His First Meeting With Tara Sutaria: I Remember Asking Her...

      By
      |

      Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town right now. After his alleged breakup with Alia Bhatt, the handsome lad was linked to Kiara Advani and his 'Marjaavaan' co-star Tara Sutaria. However, Sidharth continues to maintain that he's single.

      Recently in an interview with the Times of India, the actor recounted how he met Tara Sutaria for the first time at a Diwali party.

      Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's First Meeting

      Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's First Meeting

      The actor revealed that he first met Tara Sutaria at a Diwali bash, much before they began shooting for their film, 'Marjaavaan'.

      The Student Of The Year Connection

      The Student Of The Year Connection

      A Times of India report quoted him as saying, "I remember asking her whether the campus of Saint Teresa college (from Student Of The Year) has become bigger and cooler? Later on, we realised that we are neighbours. I was very excited to know that she's a trained singer. In this film, however, she plays a girl who is speech impaired."

      Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To His Linkups

      Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To His Linkups

      Recently, when we met the actor and asked about his constant linkups with his co-stars, he told us, "I think I am partly a method actor. Whenever I do romantic roles, some people believe it so well that they think something is brewing. So when I am spending so much time and doing so convincing as a romantic hero that it trickles away and I think it's a compliment."

      Why Sidharth Malhotra Has No Advice For Tara Sutaria?

      Why Sidharth Malhotra Has No Advice For Tara Sutaria?

      Recently in an interview when the actor was asked to give an advice to his co-star, Sidharth said, "I don't think any actor needs any advice today and someone like Tara definitely doesn't. She's been performing on stage since she was a child. She's a trained singer and has dubbed in TV too."

      Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Marjaavaan' is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

      INTERVIEW! Sidharth Malhotra On His Linkup Rumours: I Think It's A Compliment

      What Does Sidharth Malhotra Want To STEAL From His Ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue