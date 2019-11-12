Sidharth Malhotra Recalls His First Meeting With Tara Sutaria: I Remember Asking Her...

Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's First Meeting

The actor revealed that he first met Tara Sutaria at a Diwali bash, much before they began shooting for their film, 'Marjaavaan'.

The Student Of The Year Connection

A Times of India report quoted him as saying, "I remember asking her whether the campus of Saint Teresa college (from Student Of The Year) has become bigger and cooler? Later on, we realised that we are neighbours. I was very excited to know that she's a trained singer. In this film, however, she plays a girl who is speech impaired."

Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To His Linkups

Recently, when we met the actor and asked about his constant linkups with his co-stars, he told us, "I think I am partly a method actor. Whenever I do romantic roles, some people believe it so well that they think something is brewing. So when I am spending so much time and doing so convincing as a romantic hero that it trickles away and I think it's a compliment."

Why Sidharth Malhotra Has No Advice For Tara Sutaria?

Recently in an interview when the actor was asked to give an advice to his co-star, Sidharth said, "I don't think any actor needs any advice today and someone like Tara definitely doesn't. She's been performing on stage since she was a child. She's a trained singer and has dubbed in TV too."