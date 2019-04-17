Sidharth Malhotra Reveals The Plot Of Jabariya Jodi; Says The Movie Is Based On Pakadwa Vivah

After Hasee Toh Phasee, Sidharth Malhotra is teaming up again with Parineeti Chopra for the romantic comedy Jabariya Jodi. In a recent interview to a leading news agency, Sidharth revealed that the film is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which is still prevalent in Bihar. The actor said, "It is a romantic comedy film based in Patna (Bihar). It revolves around the concept of Pakadwa Vivah. We have been shooting for this film since last year. We created a lot of things of Patna in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)."

Talking about his experience, Sidharth said, "I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role. We are really excited for the film and that's why we are celebrating with a wrap-up party of the film. The entire crew has worked really hard on this film and hopefully soon, in a month or two, we might release some content of the film. We are nervous with every film. We are as nervous and as excited with every film."

For the uninitiated, Parineeti Chopra learned to speak Bihari for the movie, when asked about the same, she said, "I think the good thing was that our director knows that world really well and in his Hindi also, there is a little bit flavour of Patna. So, it was really easy for me and Sidharth (Malhotra) because we used to follow Prashant blindly."

When asked about the expectations from the movie as her last film Kesari was a blockbuster, she said, "Whether you are coming from success or whether you are coming from any sort of failure, it doesn't matter because every film is a new test. Every Friday is a new exam. It doesn't matter how big or small a star you are. Every film is a new test because it's all in the audience's hand. Audience have to love the film and accept it, so I hope we do best with this film."

On a related note, the movie will be released on 12 July 2019.

