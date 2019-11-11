    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      What Does Sidharth Malhotra Want To STEAL From His Ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor?

      As actor Sidharth Malhotra gears up for his next release, Marjaavaan, he plays a fun rapid fire with Bollywood Hungama's Faridoon Shahryar and makes some crazy revelations! During the rapid fire round, when Sidharth was asked what would he like to steal from his ex-girlfriend, Alia Bhatt, he took the name of Alia's pet cat, Edward.

      When the same question was asked about Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth said he would like to steal the script of Barfi. While speaking about Priyanka Chopra, Sidharth said that he would like to steal her voice or singing talent. Interesting, right?

      Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan co-star, Riteish Deshmukh, who was also present during the rapid fire, pulled Sidharth's legs and said, "It would be amazing to see Sidharth singing in Priyanka's voice."

      In the same segment, when Sidharth was asked how would he react if he wakes up next to Rakhi Sawant, he said laughingly, "I have seen her on Instagram. So, I would click a selfie and post it on Instagram."

      Coming back to Marjaavaan, the film is directed by Milap Zaveri and is all set to hit the theatres on November 15, 2019. The film marks the second outing of Tara Sutaria, who made her début with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

      Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 22:54 [IST]
