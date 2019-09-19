English
    Sidharth Malhotra Says His Wife Will Be His Support System When He Marries

    Sidharth Malhotra is one of the hottest bachelors in B-Town. The actor has come a long way from his Student Of The Year days, growing more handsome and desirable by the day. Therefore it comes as no surprise when Sidharth is linked with almost every female co-star of his, from Parineeti Chopra to Tara Sutaria to Kiara Advani. Is marriage on the cards for Sidharth? Read further to find out what marriage means to him.

    Sidharth: My Wife Will Become My Support System

    The Jabariya Jodi star says that he has complete faith in the institution of marriage, looking at the stellar example of his own parents' marriage. Sidharth admits that when he marries, his wife will become his support system.

    "For me, marriage is a lot of things. I don't stay with my folks. When I moved from Delhi to Mumbai, my friends became a support system. And when I do get married, my wife will become a support system. I really believe in the institution of marriage. I've seen my folks have a lovely relationship for about 40 years now. I think it's beautiful that two people can share their lives together and start a family," he said in a recent interview.

    We really wonder who the lucky lady is going to be!

    On the work front, Sidharth has two movies coming up. In Shershaah, Sidharth will be seen playing a double role, one of which is the Kargil hero, Captain Vikram Batra. Co-starring Kiara Advani, it is directed by Vishnu Vardhan and is going to hit theatres in 2020. The other one is also an action film; Marjaavaan, directed by Milap Zaveri, stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is scheduled for release on November 8.

