Sidharth Malhotra: 'Shershaah' Is My Passion Project; If I Had The Means I’d Have Produced It!

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Marjaavaan is all set to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra in his next. Titled as Shershaah, the movie is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Captain Vikram Batra was a real life hero during the Kargil War of 1999. He sacrificed his life for nation while capturing Indian territories from Pakistan during the war. Captain Batra was the recipient of 'Param Vir Chakra', which is India's highest war-time gallantry award.

When asked about Shershaah Sidharth told IANS, "If it is a story which will become a passion project then (he will produce the film), not from a commercial aspect... a story which I feel has to be made and should be made. It will be great to create content and tell stories which I believe in."

Sidharth revealed that he would have produced Shershaah if he had the means to do it. As the project is a high-budget one, he couldn't do it. He said, "If I had the means then the Vikram Batra film would have been produced by me but because it is made on such a massive scale and I am not well equipped. Maybe in the future (he will produce films)."

"Everyone knows about his heroic stories from newspapers and articles. When you meet people who have lived with him, his family or have known him personally, you feel an immense kind of pressure. First, you hope to do justice to his personal life and family," added the Ek Vilain hero.

Sidharth said that Shershaah is his passion project, which is very close to his heart. He said, "It's something that is very close to my heart. It's like a passion project. It's being directed by Vishnu Varadhan, who is a prolific director from south. He is making his Hindi debut with this film."

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra On Recent Failures: Many Aspects Make A Film Successful, Not Just My Performance