English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sidharth Malhotra SNUBS Alia Bhatt; Ranbir Kapoor Came To Her Rescue As They Head To Meet PM

    By
    |

    Before saying 'yes' to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was in a serious relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Though, the duo never spoke about their relationship openly or made it official, but their pictures, gestures and joint public appearances were visible enough to consider them as 'lovebirds'. However, things didn't work out between them and they both ended up parting ways. Currently, both Alia & Sidharth are in Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi along with other celebs including Ranbir Kapoor and it seems they are anything but comfortable.

    Awkward Much?

    While arriving in Delhi, Ranbir was seen protecting Alia Bhatt from getting mobbed by fans; Sidharth Malhotra was rather seen snubbing Alia.

    A Group Pic Of Sid, Alia & Ranbir

    Here's the group picture of all the celebs including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently in Delhi to meet honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

    Ahem Ahem!

    Seen here is Alia Bhatt coming out of Delhi airport, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra look on.

    All Eyes On Ranbir & Alia

    As Ranveer Singh arrived in Delhi sans his wife, Deepika Padukone, all eyes were glued on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 10, 2019, 17:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 10, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue