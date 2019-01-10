Sidharth Malhotra SNUBS Alia Bhatt; Ranbir Kapoor Came To Her Rescue As They Head To Meet PM

Awkward Much?

While arriving in Delhi, Ranbir was seen protecting Alia Bhatt from getting mobbed by fans; Sidharth Malhotra was rather seen snubbing Alia.

A Group Pic Of Sid, Alia & Ranbir

Here's the group picture of all the celebs including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently in Delhi to meet honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Ahem Ahem!

Seen here is Alia Bhatt coming out of Delhi airport, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra look on.

All Eyes On Ranbir & Alia

As Ranveer Singh arrived in Delhi sans his wife, Deepika Padukone, all eyes were glued on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.