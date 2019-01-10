Sidharth Malhotra SNUBS Alia Bhatt; Ranbir Kapoor Came To Her Rescue As They Head To Meet PM
Before saying 'yes' to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt was in a serious relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Though, the duo never spoke about their relationship openly or made it official, but their pictures, gestures and joint public appearances were visible enough to consider them as 'lovebirds'. However, things didn't work out between them and they both ended up parting ways. Currently, both Alia & Sidharth are in Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi along with other celebs including Ranbir Kapoor and it seems they are anything but comfortable.
Awkward Much?
While arriving in Delhi, Ranbir was seen protecting Alia Bhatt from getting mobbed by fans; Sidharth Malhotra was rather seen snubbing Alia.
A Group Pic Of Sid, Alia & Ranbir
Here's the group picture of all the celebs including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Ranbir Kapoor, who are currently in Delhi to meet honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Ahem Ahem!
Seen here is Alia Bhatt coming out of Delhi airport, while Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra look on.
All Eyes On Ranbir & Alia
As Ranveer Singh arrived in Delhi sans his wife, Deepika Padukone, all eyes were glued on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.