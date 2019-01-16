Sidharth Malhotra’s Star-Studded Birthday Party; Katrina, Kriti Sanon, Raveena Tandon Attend!

KJo At Sid's Birthday Bash

Director Karan Johar attended Sidharth's 34th birthday bash. Karan and Sidharth share a close friendship as it was Karan who launched Sidharth on the big screen in Student Of The Year.

Kriti Stuns In A One-Shoulder Dress

Kriti Sanon was all smiles as she drove in to Sidharth's birthday bash. She looked gorgeous in a black one-shoulder dress.

Raveena Poses For The Shutterbugs

Raveena Tandon stunned in a black dress with sequins on it at Sidharth Malhotra's birthday party. She wore a sheer black cardigan over it.

Mira Rajput Attends Sid's Bash

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's wife made it to Sidharth Malhotra's midnight birthday bash on Wednesday. Mira looked beautiful in an off-shoulder outfit. We did not see Shahid Kapoor as he must have been busy working.

Gauri Khan Too Made It To The Bash

The first lady of Bollywood, Gauri Khan was also seen at Sidharth's birthday party.

Imtiaz Ali Sports A Casual Look

Director Imtiaz Ali was also present at Sidharth's birthday bash. He looked handsome in a white t-shirt over which he sported a checkered red shirt.

Sanjay, Karishma, Sunny & Anu Arrive Together

Sanjay Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Sunny Dewan and Anu Dewan arrived together for Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash. Karishma looked stunning in a black dress with her hair done up.

Angad Bedi & Neha Dhupia Arrive In Style

The newlyweds Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia arrived in style for the birthday bash. Angad sported a casual look wearing a black hoodie, whereas Neha opted for an animal print look.

Sonakshi Waves To The Cameras

Sonakshi Sinha waved to the cameras as she drove in to attend Sidharth's birthday bash. Sonakshi was wearing a halter neck blue dress. Sonakshi and Sidharth starred together in the 2017 mystery-thriller film Ittefaq.

Jacqueline Pretty In Pink

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen at Sidharth's birthday party. She was on her phone as she was clicked by the paps. She looked pretty wearing a pink top and black bottoms for the bash.

Katrina Graces The Party

Katrina Kaif was also present at Sidharth Malhotra's birthday bash, looking pretty in a yellow dress.