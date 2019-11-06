Ahead Of Marjaavaan Release, Sidharth Malhotra Takes A Dig At Critics; Calls Them 'Obsolete'

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for his forthcoming release, Marjaavaan. The film also casts Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet in the lead roles. Ahead of its release, Sidharth talks about the impact of critics on any film and says that Marjaavaan is solely for the audience and also asserts that he feels critics have become 'obsolete'.

While speaking to Zoom, Sidharth says, "I think today the middleman, which was the critics, have become obsolete. I have not anything against them. I just feel that today there's so much content are put out there about the film that they (audience) have already made up their mind, regardless of what somebody writes on Friday."

"If there's something that attracts them, they will buy the tickets. Today, audiences are much smarter and they don't need a middleman to tell them to go watch the film." (sic)

In the same interview, Sidharth's co-star, Rakul Preet also agreed with him and said, "Our country is full of different kind of audiences. We have enough people who enjoy this kind of cinema (referring to Marjaavaan)." Rajul Preet also asserted that one cannot make a film for everyone.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared his opinion on the same and said that if one has to choose between audience and critics, he would always suggest to choose the audience!

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan is all set to hit the theatres on November 22, 2019.