    Sidharth Malhotra To Take Sabbatical After Jabariya Jodi’s Failure? Actor Responds

    By
    |

    Sidharth Malhotra has had a tough time at the box office with his last few releases, Jabariya Jodi and Aiyaary. The actor is now gearing to change this with his upcoming films, Marjaavaan and Shershaah. However, there were reports doing the rounds that Sidharth was going to take a sabbatical after Jabariya Jodi's failure. Sidharth responded to this at the recent trailer launch of Marjaavaan. Read on.

    Sidharth Malhotra On Whether He Will Take A Sabbatical

    Sidharth was reportedly going to take a sabbatical after Jabariya Jodi until he realized what kind of films he wanted to do. "Every actor thinks about what he wants from a film before signing it. This film is an ode to all the heroes that I have seen in Hindi movies. I have always been inspired by the hero's entry, action and stuff like, so with similar excitement, I started work on this film," he said.

    Talking about how he was inspired to play a masses' hero, he said, "Milap (Zaveri) believes in the cinema that we all grew up watching, where a hero makes an amazing entry or does action and dialogue baazi. I personally grew up on cinema of this genre. I think for the first time I have got an opportunity to play a massy hero, so when I heard the narration of this film, I was very excited and inspired to do the role."

    Marjaavaan also stars Riteish Deshmukh, with whom Sidharth has previously worked in the 2014 hit, Ek Villain. However, the film's trailer, which dropped very recently, has been received with underwhelming response. We have to wait until the film releases, to find out if it makes fans change their minds. Marjaavaan is scheduled to hit theatres on November 8, 2019.

    Watch the trailer here -

    Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
