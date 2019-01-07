 »   »   »  Simmba: Rohit Shetty Reacts To Criticism Over Having 'Rape' As A Part Of The Film's Story!

Rohit Says Simmba Has Been Censored Without A Single Cut

"It's not the first time, there are so many films in which this has been shown but it is just that it is a commercial palette, people think of it differently. But when you see the film, when you see the genuineness of it, it is very easy. The film has been censored without a single cut."

The Director Says He Doesn't Require A Plot Like Rape To Sell His Film

"It's very easy to glorify and cash on that, but I've never done that in my life. At this point in my career, if I may say so, I don't require a plot or an issue like this to sell my product. It just came genuinely from my heart and this is my point of view."

Rohit Has Shown His Point Of View In Simmba

"When you see the movie, there might be debate on cops killing the rapist but that's my POV. That is what I feel should be done, it is an individual point of view, director's point of view," he further added.

Rohit Recalls Why He Was A Bit Anxious Before The Release Of Chennai Express

"When Chennai Express was concerned, we had a little anxiety because that was the first time I worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for that matter and first time, the whole palette and screenplay was different, it was in a way a love story on the run, and SRK was doing comedy, he was in my world.

So, obviously, there was a little bit of apprehension and anxiety before the release. Will people accept him in my world?"

Why Dilwale's Failure Didn't Come As A Shocker

"When Dilwale happened, we knew what is going wrong and what went wrong. Before the release only, the whole team sat together and said that let's finish this off and move on. So, it did not come as a shocker to us."

Speaking About Simmba

Rohit said, "I think it is very cliche for a director to say this but Karan Johar, my team and Ranveer said this is my best work."