English
 »   »   »  Simmba: Rohit Shetty Reacts To Criticism Over Having 'Rape' As A Part Of The Film's Story!

Simmba: Rohit Shetty Reacts To Criticism Over Having 'Rape' As A Part Of The Film's Story!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is having a blockbuster run at the box office. While the film has been receiving praises from all nooks and corners, there is a section of people who criticized the film for using a sensitive subject like rape to show the redemption of Ranveer's character Sangram Bhalerao in the film.

    While speaking with Pinkvilla, Rohit has reacted to these allegations and said that he doesn't need a subject like 'rape' to sell his product. 

    Rohit Says Simmba Has Been Censored Without A Single Cut

    "It's not the first time, there are so many films in which this has been shown but it is just that it is a commercial palette, people think of it differently. But when you see the film, when you see the genuineness of it, it is very easy. The film has been censored without a single cut."

    The Director Says He Doesn't Require A Plot Like Rape To Sell His Film

    "It's very easy to glorify and cash on that, but I've never done that in my life. At this point in my career, if I may say so, I don't require a plot or an issue like this to sell my product. It just came genuinely from my heart and this is my point of view."

    Rohit Has Shown His Point Of View In Simmba

    "When you see the movie, there might be debate on cops killing the rapist but that's my POV. That is what I feel should be done, it is an individual point of view, director's point of view," he further added.

    Rohit Recalls Why He Was A Bit Anxious Before The Release Of Chennai Express

    "When Chennai Express was concerned, we had a little anxiety because that was the first time I worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for that matter and first time, the whole palette and screenplay was different, it was in a way a love story on the run, and SRK was doing comedy, he was in my world.

    So, obviously, there was a little bit of apprehension and anxiety before the release. Will people accept him in my world?"

    Why Dilwale's Failure Didn't Come As A Shocker

    "When Dilwale happened, we knew what is going wrong and what went wrong. Before the release only, the whole team sat together and said that let's finish this off and move on. So, it did not come as a shocker to us."

    Speaking About Simmba

    Rohit said, "I think it is very cliche for a director to say this but Karan Johar, my team and Ranveer said this is my best work."

    ALSO READ: After His Marriage With Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Gets This Advice From Shahid Kapoor!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue