Singer Neeti Mohan Shares A Picture Of Her Wedding With Nihar Pandya

Singer Neeti Mohan tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Nihar Pandya in a private wedding in Hyderabad on February 15th. Since the couple wanted to keep their wedding a very private affair, away from the glare of media, we did not get to see much of the wedding celebrations that happened. But Neeti recently took to her social media to share a picture of herself and Nihar on their wedding day. Check it out.

Neeti Mohan shared this picture of herself and her hubby Nihar Pandya from their wedding day on her Instagram. She captioned the photo. "With the blessings of family, friends and well wishers, we are blissfully married. Dad's health is getting better each day. The Mohan and Pandya family THANK YOU for your constant love and support" (sic).

The wedding reception had to be postponed because Neeti's father fell ill during the wedding and was hospitalized. Confirming the news, Neeti's sister Mukti Mohan had told, "Dad cannot take too much physical stress, so we had kept him in the hotel room. He was not to be seen at the mandap and people freaked out. We had called the doctors to the hotel room and they suggested that he should be shifted to the hospital."

The lovebirds Neeti and Nihar got married in during the Valentine's Day weekend and we are sure it was a beautiful celebration. Talking about how he met Neeti, Nihar had once shared on a TV show, "A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti was also associated with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... That's how our love story started."

See her Instagram post below.

We wish the happy couple a blissful married life!

