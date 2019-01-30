Singer Shivani Bhatia Passes Away In A Tragic Car Accident, Husband Injured!

Shivani Bhatia, who is well known for singing Bollywood remix songs such as Dil Ko Tumse Pyar Hua, Shagan and Neele Neele Ambar Par passed away today on January 30, 2019 in a tragic accident as her car rammed into the divider on the Yamuna Expressway.

While Shivani Bhatia lost her life, her husband Nikhil Bhatia survived the accident and is badly injured and undergoing treatment at the nearby Niyati Hospital in Mathura. The duo was on their way to Agra from Delhi to attend a function when the mishap happened.

The accident occurred in the early morning hours at 5:45 am and TOI quoted sub-inspector Shiv Veer Singh as saying, "The accident occurred after Nikhil attempted to overtake a high-speed car and lost control on his vehicle. The car was completely damaged from the side where Shivani was sitting. The couple were rushed to private hospital, but the Noida based singer took her last breath on Tuesday early morning."

Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan