Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Snapped On A Dinner Date; Arjun Kapoor Attends An Event In The City

Soha & Kunal Snapped On A Dinner Date

Lovebirds Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu decided to have a dinner date on Friday night and they were snapped by the paparazzi. Soha looked very classy in an emerald green top which she paired with black pants. Kunal sported a casual look wearing a grey t-shirt and black shorts. He accessorized with a black hat and sported black flip flops.

Arjun Kapoor Looks Suave At An Event

Arjun Kapoor was at the launch of Emporio Armani's new collection in the city and he looked totally suave. Arjun posed for the cameras present wearing a navy blue blazer with a black button down shirt and a black hat. He teamed this with a pair of white sneakers. On the work front, Arjun will be seen in three movies this year; Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat.

Janhvi Kapoor Heads Out For Dinner In The City

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped when she headed out for dinner on Friday night. She looked pretty in white and she smiled when the paps clicked pics of her. Janhvi has been prepping for her next movie which is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, an IAF combat pilot. She has also signed for Karan Johar's Takht which has a huge star cast.

Pranutan Bahl & Zaheer Iqbal Promote Notebook

Making their big entry into Bollywood soon are newbies Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal, who will be starring in Salman Khan's production Notebook. The two were promoting their upcoming film at a radio chat show on Friday. Pranutan looked pretty in a white salwar kameez with which she donned a pink dupatta whereas Zaheer looked handsome in a white shirt teamed with denims. Notebook hits the theatres on March 29th.