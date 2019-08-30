Soha Ali Khan Says Her One Year Old Daughter Inaaya Is CRAZY About Makeup!

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu's adorable daughter Inaaya Khemu is all over the internet these days, along with her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. Inaaya's second birthday is just around the corner, and her mum Soha went on to reveal how much Inaaya has grown. Soha said that Inaaya knows and is crazy about so many makeup products!

While interacting with the media at a recent jewelry collection launch, Soha spoke about Inaaya. "Inaaya is at an age where she does everything that I do. Today, I was taking a picture while leaving home and she, too, struck a pose like me! She is crazy for lipstick. Of course, I haven't given her lipsticks but I gave her lip balms instead," she said.

She went on to add that Inaaya has now begun copying everything that she does, so she tries to be careful and responsible.

"Inaaya knows what mascara is, and she knows what eyeliner is. She doesn't use it but it's a challenge keeping her away from these things. It's also exciting to see her do things because she is really sweet. She copies everything I do so, and I have to be careful and responsible," she said.

Speaking about Inaaya's birthday which is coming up next month, Soha said, "We celebrated her first birthday. I think Inaaya isn't bothered about what we do. I think now we should celebrate her birthdays when she completes her fifth, 11th and 25th year of age. I am sure I won't even be invited for her 25th birthday! She will be like 'Hi... see you later'. This time probably we will not celebrate her birthday on a big scale but there will be small family get-together at home."

