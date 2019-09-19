English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Soha Ali Khan Says Parenthood Has Changed Her Habits; Wants Inaaya To Learn By Example

    By
    |

    Soha Ali Khan is handling motherhood with absolute grace. Soha and her hubby Kunal Khemu became parents to the adorable Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. The actress says that becoming a parent has changed many things in her life. Wanting Inaaya to learn by example, Soha has changed many of her habits such as not eating sugar, not getting aggressive in front of her, and so on.

    Soha Ali Khan Says Parenthood Has Changed Her Habits

    IANS quoted Soha as having said, "I think parenthood brought a certain change of habits in my daily days. Since I do not want Inaaya to watch TV or stick around the mobile phone, I have stopped watching TV in the day time, especially when she is around. Children always tend to imitate everything that we are doing in front of them."

    She added, "Instead of teaching her, I want her to learn by example. Since I do not want her to be an aggressive individual, I do not sought in front of her...also, children want to eat what we are eating. As we know that refined sugar is bad for health, I have stopped eating that because she always wants to eat from my plate. So yes, there are a lot of changes of habit happened in my daily life because of Inaaya."

    Soha has become part of the MissionI Campaign which encourages pregnant women and new mothers to include iodine in their diets, through the intake of salt.

    Talking about the importance of taking care of our health and inculcating the same habit in children, Soha said, "When we decide to bring a child to this world, as a parent, it becomes a responsibility to build a good healthy body by inculcating some of the good habits in the child."

    MOST READ: Arjun Kapoor Will Light Up Bandra-Worli Sea Link In Red To Spread Cancer Awareness!

    More SOHA ALI KHAN News

    Read more about: soha ali khan kunal khemu
    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 22:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue