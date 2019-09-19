Soha Ali Khan Says Parenthood Has Changed Her Habits; Wants Inaaya To Learn By Example

Soha Ali Khan is handling motherhood with absolute grace. Soha and her hubby Kunal Khemu became parents to the adorable Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017. The actress says that becoming a parent has changed many things in her life. Wanting Inaaya to learn by example, Soha has changed many of her habits such as not eating sugar, not getting aggressive in front of her, and so on.

IANS quoted Soha as having said, "I think parenthood brought a certain change of habits in my daily days. Since I do not want Inaaya to watch TV or stick around the mobile phone, I have stopped watching TV in the day time, especially when she is around. Children always tend to imitate everything that we are doing in front of them."

She added, "Instead of teaching her, I want her to learn by example. Since I do not want her to be an aggressive individual, I do not sought in front of her...also, children want to eat what we are eating. As we know that refined sugar is bad for health, I have stopped eating that because she always wants to eat from my plate. So yes, there are a lot of changes of habit happened in my daily life because of Inaaya."

Soha has become part of the MissionI Campaign which encourages pregnant women and new mothers to include iodine in their diets, through the intake of salt.

Talking about the importance of taking care of our health and inculcating the same habit in children, Soha said, "When we decide to bring a child to this world, as a parent, it becomes a responsibility to build a good healthy body by inculcating some of the good habits in the child."

