Sona Mohapatra Gets Slut-shamed For Sharing Her Pics In A Swimsuit; Shuts Up The Trolls Like A Boss

Singer Sona Mohapatra is one of the most prominent torchbearers of #MeToo campaign. She's well-known for calling out sexism inside the film industry. Recently, the singer shared a few pictures on her Instagram page, wherein she can be seen donning a black swimsuit and posing for the camera. Sona captioned the picture saying, "Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come."

While some called the pictures 'hot', some started slut-shaming the singer and slammed her for 'seeking attention'. Here are some of the meanest comments that were shot at Sona.

@Benudharswain: "What the f*ck u r doing!!! Whts wrong with you . Shame, shame. How desperate you are for attention."

@Pratikrose: "I am a huge fan.. And love all ur pics as u carry anything u wear pretty good.. But sorry Sona.. U messed it up this time. Not coz its a Bikini. But u couldn't carry it well.. Honest opinion..

@rizwan_88882: "Most awkward bikini photo shoot in the history of bikini photo shoots ..I'd delete these photos before they turn into viral memes."

@anand0.7: "Mam I respect u n im your big fan pls apse ek request hai iss pic ko delete kro aap pls."

Soon after Sona came across these negative comments, the singer shared another series of pictures on her Instagram page and slammed the trolls through her post.

She wrote, "I shared some #SonaOnTheRocks pics yesterday & many wrote in saying "wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?!". Some felt let down, "thought you were a different type of person, didn't expect this from you?! "Many sent 😍, ❤ & 🔥 too! I am grateful for all categories of people writing in."

"The first show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life's will teach them the concept of 'consent' & how clothes or lack of them doesn't justify anyone attacking a woman."

"The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman.. your Sanskari'pan or idea of 'worthy woman' is not mine, no apologies from me therefore."

"For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!! You give me strength every day. I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly."

Clearly, Sona believes in giving it back to the trolls!

