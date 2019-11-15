Sona Mohapatra Thrashes Anu Malik After He Denies All The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him!

Singer Sona Mohapatra slams music director Anu Malik after he pens downs a long note, denying all the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. Sona writes, "Mr Anu Malik, 1) The only 'truths' that have surfaced after I called you out last year is that many more women have told their stories of sexual harassment, assault experiences with you. @shwetapandit7 told of her trauma of how you scarred her at a young age of 15."

"Danica D'Souza, Ex Indian Idol Producer told of how you harassed crew & contestants alike. Caralisa Monteiro spoke up too. Neha Bhasin spoke up a fortnight ago about her own story with you & many more who aren't known did too & in detail. Alisha Chinai corroborated the pattern & spoke her truth too. None of these women are connected or have anything to gain by speaking up about the predatory behaviour of one powerful, rich, perverted man."

Read her entire post here...

Many netizens lauded Sona for her post and assured her that they are with her. Here's what they wrote..

@un_bowed: "Way to go ma'am..show these shallow misogynists their place."

@rajib7786: "We are with you. Mr malik still you have time to say sorry for your behaviour."

@sareeiscasual: "There you go. Friend, you are such a strength to a lot of women and men out there who are seeking justice daily. People like Anu Mallick should not roam around free like this."

@rashisingh08: "All of my love and strength and hugs and love and more power to this lady right here fighting this exhausting battle, having the nations women's backs, and handling it with not only courage but grace."

@_the_perfect_rhythm_: "I was waiting for something like this. This man needs to be punished. Being a father does not prove anything. The rapists or abusers have that wrong and filthy mindset which needs to be reported and action should be taken. #wearewithsona More power to you girl."

