Sonakshi Sinha Shares A Glimpse Of Rajjo From The Sets Of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, See Pic Here!

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are reuniting on the big screen for Prabhudheva's Dabangg 3 and fans are quite excited to watch their favourite pair on screen. The team had earlier wrapped the first shooting schedule at Maheshwar and event shot for the title track there.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a story from the sets of Dabangg 3, captioning it as 'Hudd Hudd' and Dabangg 3 day 3.

The picture features 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha's face hidden behind a clapperboard with only her eyes visible.

Earlier in an interview, Sonakshi opened up about her role in Dabangg 3 and was quoted as saying, "She is that same loudmouth who likes to speak her mind. Since the story has two parallel tracks - one in the present day and one in the past - the audience is going to see two versions of Rajjo."

The Kalank actress had further added, "Rajjo is in my blood, I can play Rajjo in my sleep too. It is great to be back to Dabangg series. I hope it continues to be made. It started a new trend in films."

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 stars Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep as the main antagonist. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on Christmas 2019.

