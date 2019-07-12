Sonakshi Sinha Booked For Cheating; UP Police Visit Her Mumbai House For Inquiry!

If reports are to be believed, a team of officials from the Uttar Pradesh police visited Sonakshi Sinha's house in Juhu on Thursday in connection with a case of cheating filed against her in Moradabad last year.

According to a report in Indian Express, an event organiser named Pramod Sharma had filed a complaint against Sonakshi with the police in Moradabad in February 2018. In the complaint, he accused her of not turning up for an event in New Delhi at the very last moment after accepting a booking amount of Rs 24 lakh.

The report further stated that the UP Police, assisted by officials from the Juhu police station, visited Sonakshi's house on Thursday evening to question her in regard to the allegations.

However, senior police officials said that the actor was not at home and the police left after waiting for a few hours. An official from the Juhu police station said that the UP Police team is likely to visit Sonakshi's home again on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's spokesperson has refuted these allegations and was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "In her nine-year long career, she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot-free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide."

On the film front, the actress will be next seen in Khandaani Shafakhana, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

