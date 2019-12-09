Sonakshi Sinha's Cute Birthday Wish For Father Shatrughan Sinha Proves She's Daddy's Girl!

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha turns a year older today. On his 73th birthday, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha dropped a cute birthday wish for him on her Instagram page.

The 'Dabangg 3' actress shared a picture where she is seen twinning with her father in black and looking at him adorably while the birthday boy has his eyes on the camera. Sonakshi captioned this photo as, "Birthday boy," followed by a cake emoji.

Huma Qureshi dropped a birthday wish on Sonakshi's picture and wrote, "Happy bday uncle."

Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha too wished him with a throwback picture and wrote, "Happybirthday to my #Hero #Family #Happy #Memories #Star #Legend #Shotgun #Idol #Shatrughansinha #Best #Father #fatherandson #Throwback #Monday #toomanyhastags."

Speaking about her bond with her father, Sonakshi said in an old Rediff interview, "I have always been the apple of my father's eye. I am the most pampered person at home since I am the youngest. Also, because I am a girl. He is the best father that I could have asked for."

In yet another interview when asked if she discusses work with him, the actress said, '"I discuss some of my films with him, as and when we get the time. He doesn't really interfere in what roles or movies I choose. He watches my films as a father and is my biggest fan."

Last year, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha shared a frame in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song 'Rafta Rafta'.

Talking about films, Sonakshi will be next seen in Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'. Explaing why 'Dabangg' is a special franchise for her, the actress told IANS, "Every time I enter the set of Dabangg, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling; I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now."

Besides this movie, Sonakshi is also a part of Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' alongside Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk.

