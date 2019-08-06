English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SHOCKING! Sonakshi Sinha Gets ARRESTED By Cops; Watch Video Here

    By
    |

    As shocking as it might sound, two videos of Sonakshi Sinha are going viral on social media where she is seen wearing handcuffs and getting arrested by the cops. As soon as the videos spread like wildfire on the internet, netizens started speculating whether it's for real or a shooting scene for the reel.

    soankshi

    In the video, the 'Khandaani Shafakhana' actress can be heard saying, 'I have not done anything, you can't arrest me.'

    A netizen tweeted, "I'm too curious to know is this is Sonakshi?? Do you know what happened ?? Hey guys Sonakshi Sinha is really behind bars? #AsliSonaArrested." Another user on Twitter wrote, "This video is everywhere? Is it Sonakshi??? #AsliSonaArrested @sonakshisinha." (sic)

    Check out the videos here-

    View this post on Instagram

    Looks like #SonakshiSinha is in some trouble. #aslisonaarrested #AsliSonaArrested #WhereIsSonakshiSinha #Sonakshi #SonakshiSinha #Aslisona

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Looks like #SonakshiSinha is in some trouble. #aslisonaarrested #AsliSonaArrested #WhereIsSonakshiSinha #Sonakshi #SonakshiSinha #Aslisona

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

    Meanwhile, Sonakshi recently got dragged into a controversy when she used the word "bhangi" during a radio interview, which offended the Valmiki community. Later, she issued an apology after the Valmiki community held protests against the actress and burnt her effigy in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad.

    The actress released an official statement that read, "With reference to an interview I did with Siddharth Kanan on July 23, 2019, I place on record that I have tremendous regard and respect for the Valmiki Samaj and all their valuable contributions to our society and country. If any person or community has been hurt by the usage of any word by me, despite it being unintentional and un-derogatory to anyone, I humbly apologise for the same."

    Sonakshi Sinha Reveals That She Has Never Had The 'S*x Talk' With Her Parents!

    More SONAKSHI SINHA News

    Read more about: sonakshi sinha
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue